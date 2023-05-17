Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, PFE, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 10,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 109,976 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) options are showing a volume of 4,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,900 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

