Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, INTU, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 8,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 5,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 53,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 26,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, INTU options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
