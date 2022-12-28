Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, NOC, SPWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 188,028 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 2,638 contracts, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares or approximately 42% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 13,422 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,300 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.