Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, EBIX, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 92,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 204.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 7,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) saw options trading volume of 5,804 contracts, representing approximately 580,400 underlying shares or approximately 196.4% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,000 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 60,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 190.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 14,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
