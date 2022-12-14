Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, COST, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 71,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,563 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 19,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, COST options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: JEMD Insider Buying
CBAN Dividend History
WDG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.