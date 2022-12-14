Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, COST, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 71,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,563 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 19,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

