Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, BRSP, LAZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 42,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP) saw options trading volume of 3,588 contracts, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares or approximately 74% of BRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,100 underlying shares of BRSP. Below is a chart showing BRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 117,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 34,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
