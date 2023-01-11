Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, NKLA, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 10,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.9% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 124,993 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 53,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 67,768 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 104.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 13,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

