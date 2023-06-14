Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, EGLE, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 8,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 879,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (Symbol: EGLE) options are showing a volume of 1,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of EGLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of EGLE. Below is a chart showing EGLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 4,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

