Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, EGLE, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 8,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 879,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (Symbol: EGLE) options are showing a volume of 1,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of EGLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of EGLE. Below is a chart showing EGLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 4,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AYX options, EGLE options, or CMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
NSTS market cap history
Funds Holding AZIA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.