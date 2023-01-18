Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, VEEV, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 12,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 4,910 contracts, representing approximately 491,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 13,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

