Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, VEEV, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 12,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 4,910 contracts, representing approximately 491,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 13,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, VEEV options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs With Notable Inflows
CBA Videos
IVLU YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.