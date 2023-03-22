Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, NUE, TJX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 11,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 8,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 814,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 23,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 17,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, NUE options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
