AVGO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, ELV, SNCY

June 14, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 38,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 10,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.4% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: SNCY) saw options trading volume of 6,130 contracts, representing approximately 613,000 underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of SNCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of SNCY. Below is a chart showing SNCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ELV options, or SNCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

