Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ATVI, STER, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 46,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,900 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Sterling Check Corp (Symbol: STER) saw options trading volume of 1,544 contracts, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of STER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of STER. Below is a chart showing STER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 15,169 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, STER options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

