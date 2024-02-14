Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ATMU, LYFT, PPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU), where a total of 29,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 629.7% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 462,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,100 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 448,572 contracts, representing approximately 44.9 million underlying shares or approximately 351% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 33,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 17,385 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 326.1% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,800 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

