Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASAN, ATEX, GATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN), where a total of 15,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) options are showing a volume of 1,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 1,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
