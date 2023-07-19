Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, RKT, LIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 53,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 17,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 19,925 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 105.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 4,281 contracts, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares or approximately 102.8% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

