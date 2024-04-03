Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, AXP, NTAP

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 10,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 8,038 contracts, representing approximately 803,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
