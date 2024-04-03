Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, AXP, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 11,766 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 10,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 8,038 contracts, representing approximately 803,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, AXP options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

