Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, INTC, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 462,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 78.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 36,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 257,869 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 30,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 13,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

