Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, INTC, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 462,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 78.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 36,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 257,869 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 30,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 13,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, INTC options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MESO
TOAC shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ISRA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.