Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, RNG, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 346,363 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 30,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 25,564 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 101% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 11,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 6,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, RNG options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.