Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BKNG, MPW

April 26, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 7,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 739,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3600 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 143,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 31,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

