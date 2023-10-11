News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BAX, MRK

October 11, 2023 — 01:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 3,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 24,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 8,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,000 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 33,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 12,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
