Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BAX, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 3,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 24,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 8,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,000 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 33,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 12,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

