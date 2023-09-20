Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALB, RKT, ARLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 6,866 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 686,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 6,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) options are showing a volume of 4,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

