Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALB, RKT, ARLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 6,866 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 686,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 6,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) options are showing a volume of 4,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, RKT options, or ARLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Louis Bacon Stock Picks
CDW Technical Analysis
SYRS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.