Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AIV, HZO, GEO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV), where a total of 6,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 637,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of AIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 6,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,200 underlying shares of AIV. Below is a chart showing AIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) saw options trading volume of 1,252 contracts, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 11,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AIV options, HZO options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

