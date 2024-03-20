Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AIV, HZO, GEO

MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) saw options trading volume of 1,252 contracts, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 11,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AIV options, HZO options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding CMA
Institutional Holders of KCAP
VB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.