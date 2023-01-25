Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADM, SLCA, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 15,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) options are showing a volume of 2,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 68,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

