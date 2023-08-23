Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, LRCX, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 14,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 43,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
