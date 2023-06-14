Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, DIS, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 36,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 84,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 11,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

