Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, CLX, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 17,162 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 4,678 contracts, representing approximately 467,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 10,298 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, CLX options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
