Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACN, WFC, F

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 13,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 87,441 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,400 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 276,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 26,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
