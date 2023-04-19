Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACLX, ADPT, MDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcellx Inc (Symbol: ACLX), where a total of 2,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 235,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of ACLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 513,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of ACLX. Below is a chart showing ACLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) saw options trading volume of 4,033 contracts, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ADPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ADPT. Below is a chart showing ADPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 23,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,500 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
