Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, EBAY, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 480,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 36,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 26,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,500 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 37,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

