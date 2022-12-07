Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 710,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 59,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 801,071 contracts, representing approximately 80.1 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 37,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 36,345 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

