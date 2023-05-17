Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, MDGL, PLUG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 4,443 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 444,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 944,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,639 contracts, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 92,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 13,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
