Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, CPRI, MDB

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 13,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,882 contracts, representing approximately 888,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, CPRI options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
