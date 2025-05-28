Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, CPRI, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 10,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 13,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,882 contracts, representing approximately 888,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

