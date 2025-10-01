Markets
ZG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZG, TEM, GEV

October 01, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total volume of 3,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 343,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 42,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 12,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZG options, TEM options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CLWT Split History
 Institutional Holders of SPXT
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZSPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CLWT Split History-> Institutional Holders of SPXT-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZSPH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZG
TEM
GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.