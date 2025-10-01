Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZG, TEM, GEV

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 42,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 12,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
