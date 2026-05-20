Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XP, MDB, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total of 28,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 8,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,671 contracts, representing approximately 867,100 underlying shares or approximately 53% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 25,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 12,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XP options, MDB options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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