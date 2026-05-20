Markets
XP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XP, MDB, MS

May 20, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total of 28,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,671 contracts, representing approximately 867,100 underlying shares or approximately 53% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 25,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 12,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XP options, MDB options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Baby Bonds
 Institutional Holders of TLOG
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield Baby Bonds-> Institutional Holders of TLOG-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XP
MDB
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.