Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XP, MDB, MS

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,671 contracts, representing approximately 867,100 underlying shares or approximately 53% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 25,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 12,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XP options, MDB options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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