Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, CF, MOS

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 10,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 6,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,500 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 15,796 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, CF options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
