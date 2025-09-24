Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, CF, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 67,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 11,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 10,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 6,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,500 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 15,796 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

