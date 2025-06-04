Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, PARR, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 58,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 7,294 contracts, representing approximately 729,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 24,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

