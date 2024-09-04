News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, DKS, AI

September 04, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 139,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 435.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 35,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 381.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 58,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for X options, DKS options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
