Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, DKS, AI

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 35,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 381.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 58,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for X options, DKS options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
