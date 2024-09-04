Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, DKS, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 139,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 435.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 11,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 35,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 381.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 58,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for X options, DKS options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.