Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, DASH, NEM

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 29,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 52,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for X options, DASH options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding AHOY
GAIA Stock Predictions
UMRX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.