Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, DASH, NEM

July 10, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 23,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 29,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 52,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for X options, DASH options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

