News & Insights

Markets
WYNN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, WST, SCHW

August 14, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 15,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) saw options trading volume of 4,844 contracts, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 63,040 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 12,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, WST options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
 SMT Options Chain
 ELY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
WST
SCHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.