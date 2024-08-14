Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, WST, SCHW

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) saw options trading volume of 4,844 contracts, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 63,040 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 12,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
