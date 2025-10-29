Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, GRMN, ADP

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 3,004 contracts, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
