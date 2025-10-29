Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, GRMN, ADP

October 29, 2025 — 01:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 43,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 3,004 contracts, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
