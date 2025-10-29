Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, GRMN, ADP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 43,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 3,004 contracts, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, GRMN options, or ADP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

