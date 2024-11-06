Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WCC, PRAX, KRYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total volume of 13,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 180.4% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 9,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,700 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 3,797 contracts, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares or approximately 168.9% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 3,037 contracts, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares or approximately 161.6% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WCC options, PRAX options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

