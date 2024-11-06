Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WCC, PRAX, KRYS

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 3,797 contracts, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares or approximately 168.9% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 3,037 contracts, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares or approximately 161.6% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WCC options, PRAX options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EKO Videos
NIQ Historical Stock Prices
CRUS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.