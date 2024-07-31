News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, HSY, NOW

July 31, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 24,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 10,121 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 10,519 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

