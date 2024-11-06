Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, FLR, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 47,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 16,248 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,291 contracts, representing approximately 529,100 underlying shares or approximately 87% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, FLR options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

