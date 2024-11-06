News & Insights

Markets
W

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, FLR, RH

November 06, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 47,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 16,248 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,291 contracts, representing approximately 529,100 underlying shares or approximately 87% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, FLR options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding USAK
 Funds Holding LKOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

W
FLR
RH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.