Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, FLR, RH

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 16,248 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,291 contracts, representing approximately 529,100 underlying shares or approximately 87% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
