VSCO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSCO, TXN, QCOM

February 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

February 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total volume of 8,406 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 840,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 29,191 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 34,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, TXN options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

