Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSCO, TXN, QCOM

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 29,191 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 34,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
