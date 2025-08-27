Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSCO, ELF, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total of 17,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 14,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5700 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 28 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, ELF options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.