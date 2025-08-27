Markets
VSCO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSCO, ELF, BKNG

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total of 17,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 14,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5700 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 28 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, ELF options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBRE
 PYCR market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBRE-> PYCR market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO
ELF
BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.