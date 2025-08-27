Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSCO, ELF, BKNG

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 14,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5700 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 28 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, ELF options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBRE
PYCR market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.