Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VKTX, LVS, HOOD

April 23, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 26,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 43,255 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 6,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 289,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

