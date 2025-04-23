Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VKTX, LVS, HOOD

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 43,255 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 6,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 289,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.