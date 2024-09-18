Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VFC, WMT, HD

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 113,493 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,764 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:
