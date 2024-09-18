Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VFC, WMT, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 40,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 9,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,100 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 113,493 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,764 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:

