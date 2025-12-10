Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VFC, GTLB, MPW

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 35,975 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 46,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,000 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, GTLB options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of CTR
CISO shares outstanding history
Funds Holding FRHC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.