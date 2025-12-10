Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VFC, GTLB, MPW

December 10, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 38,883 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 33,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 35,975 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 46,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,000 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, GTLB options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Institutional Holders of CTR-> CISO shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding FRHC->

