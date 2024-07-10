Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, TEAM, ANF

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 7,501 contracts, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 6,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, TEAM options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ASLE Average Annual Return
KTB market cap history
SU market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.