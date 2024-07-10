Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, TEAM, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 23,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 7,501 contracts, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 6,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, TEAM options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.