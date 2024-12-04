Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, PVH, ON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 8,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 819,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024 , with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 5,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 44,782 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, PVH options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.